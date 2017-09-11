App
Sep 11, 2017 11:34 AM IST |

PM Modi, Shinzo Abe to kick-start India's first bullet train project

Modi has pledged to invest billions of dollars to modernise India's creaking railway system, with the bullet train one of his key election promises ahead of his landslide victory in 2014.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will break ground on India's first bullet train project on Thursday in western Gujarat state, as the country seeks faster travel for millions.

Modi has pledged to invest billions of dollars to modernise India's creaking railway system, with the bullet train one of his key election promises ahead of his landslide victory in 2014.

The leaders will lay the foundation stone of the high-speed rail network between Ahmedabad -- the capital city of Modi's home state -- and India's financial hub of Mumbai on September 14, a statement by the Gujarat government said Saturday.

Japan is a pioneer in high-speed rail networks, and its Shinkansen bullet train is among the fastest in the world. Japan will provide 85 percent of the total project cost of $19 billion in soft loans.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/travel-narendra-modi-japanese-counterpart-shinzo-abe-to-kick-start-indias-first-bullet-train-project-1514841.html

tags #bullet train #Current Affairs #Economy #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi #railway #Shinzo Abe #TRAIN

