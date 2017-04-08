App
Apr 08, 2017 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina discuss bilateral ties in defence, security, trade

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina discuss bilateral ties in defence, security, trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday held talks on key bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The leaders also explored ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key strategic areas of defence, security, trade and energy.

After their restricted meeting at the Hyderabad House here, the two leaders were joined by their respective delegations.

Hasina, who arrived here on Friday on a four-day trip will visit Ajmer on Sunday and will also meet Indian business leaders on Monday.

