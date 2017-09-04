App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 04, 2017 10:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi seeks strong partnership among BRICS nations to spur growth

Addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen city, Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS -- Brazil-Russia- India-China-South Africa.

PM Modi seeks strong partnership among BRICS nations to spur growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sought a strong partnership among BRICS nations to spur growth, saying that the bloc has developed a robust framework for cooperation and contributed to the stability in a world "drifting towards uncertainty".

Addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen city, Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS -- Brazil-Russia- India-China-South Africa.

He also called for the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

The prime minister said a strong partnership among member nations on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the sustainable development goals.

He also urged central banks of member nation to further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement of the grouping and the International Monetary Fund.

The prime minister emphasised the need to accelerate track of cooperation in smart cities, urbanisation and disaster management.

"BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; contribute stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty. Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports and Information and Communications Technology (ICT)," he said.

Modi asserted that the grouping was in a "mission-mode" to eradicate poverty and ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy and education.

He said women's empowerment programmes were "productivity multipliers" that mainstream women in nation building.

tags #Brics #China #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.