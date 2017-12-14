PM Modi reaches Mumbai; to commission Navy submarine today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mumbai to attend the commissioning ceremony of Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari today.

"The prime minister landed at Mumbai at around 11 pm and proceeded to the Raj Bhavan where he will stay overnight," an official told PTI.

He was received at the airport by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines handed over by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited, will be commissioned into the Navy by Modi here tomorrow.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.