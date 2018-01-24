App

Jan 24, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi presents National Bravery Awards to 18 children

The awards are divided into five categories- Bharat Award, Geeta Chopra Award, Sanjay Chopra Award, Bapu Gaidhani Award, and General National Bravery Awards.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented the National Bravery Awards to 18 children, seven of them being girls. Three of these awards were presented posthumously. Interacting with the awardees, Modi said their deeds of bravery inspire other children, and often engender a sense of self-confidence among other children.

He remarked that most of the awardees are from rural and humble backgrounds. He said that perhaps their daily struggles had helped instill resilience in them to deal courageously in adverse situations, an official statement said.

