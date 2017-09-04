PM Modi, Michel Temer discuss partnership based on common global vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Brazilian President Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision".

The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit.

"A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During the last BRICS Summit in Goa in October, Modi and Temer held a similar bilateral meeting with Temer.