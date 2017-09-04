App
India
Sep 04, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Michel Temer discuss partnership based on common global vision

The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Brazilian President Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision".

"A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During the last BRICS Summit in Goa in October, Modi and Temer held a similar bilateral meeting with Temer.

tags #BRICS Summit #Current Affairs #India #Michel Temer #Narendra Modi

