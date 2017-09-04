PM Modi, Michel Temer discuss partnership based on common global vision
The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Brazilian President Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision".
"A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.