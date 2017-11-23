App
India
Nov 23, 2017 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi holds talks with Sri Lankan counterpart to boost ties

Prime Minister Modi had visited Sri Lanka in May during which he attended the biggest Buddhist festival 'Vesak Day' as its chief guest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe today held wide-ranging talks covering the entire gamut of bilateral relationship including ways to further boost the already close cooperation between the neighbours.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said all important bilateral issues including India's development projects in the island nation figured in the luncheon meeting between the two leaders.

"The two sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to further deepen the historical and friendly relations between the two countries," he told reporters.

The Sri Lankan prime minister, accompanied by his wife Maitree Wickremasinghe, is currently on a four-day India visit. His first destination was Bengaluru.

Asked whether development of the Trincomalee port figured in the talks, Kumar said all relevant issues including India's current and upcoming development projects were discussed in the meeting.

"I can only say all bilateral issues were discussed," he said.

It is learnt that the vexed fishermen issue also figured in the talks.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Sri Lanka in May during which he attended the biggest Buddhist festival 'Vesak Day' as its chief guest.

tags #Current Affairs #India

