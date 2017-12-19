App
Dec 19, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi holds meeting with officials in Lakshadweep to review situation arising due to Cyclone Ockhi

Modi, who reached the island this morning, was received by top officials of the Lakshadweep administration and public representatives, including Lakshadweep MP Muhammed Faizal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep to review the situation arising due to Cyclone Ockhi which left a trail of destruction in the Union Territory.

Modi, who reached the island this morning, was received by top officials of the Lakshadweep administration and public representatives, including Lakshadweep MP Muhammed Faizal.

"PM @narendramodi reviewed the situation arising due to #CycloneOckhi at a high-level meeting in Lakshadweep," a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Earlier today, youngsters of Lakshadweep extended a warm welcome to the prime minister, it tweeted said.

Besides, Modi will visit the cyclone-battered areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala today.

During his visit to the southern states, Modi will visit coastal Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram where he will meet officials and public representatives as well as the cyclone victims, including the fishermen, and farmers' delegations.

Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep were severely affected by the cyclone late last month and early this month.

The prime minister has constantly been monitoring the situation arising out of the natural calamity in the southern parts of the country.

A PMO statement had yesterday said the Centre released the second instalment from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for Kerala and Tamil Nadu to supplement the efforts of these states in dealing with the situation.

"During financial year 2017-18, the amounts of the central share of the SDRF to the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu were Rs 153 crore and Rs 561 crore respectively," it had said.

