Dec 14, 2017 09:13 AM IST

PM Modi hails strengthening of ties between India, Singapore

The prime minister also warmly recalled their long association, and congratulated Goh Chok Tong on assuming charge as the chairman of the governing board of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy earlier this year, an official statement said.

PTI

Prime Minster Narendra Modi today appreciated the strengthening of bilateral relationship between India and Singapore in various sectors, including trade and investment, connectivity, defence and security.

Modi made these remarks during his meeting with visiting Emeritus Senior Minister of Singapore Goh Chok Tong here.

The prime minister also warmly recalled their long association, and congratulated Goh Chok Tong on assuming charge as the chairman of the governing board of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy earlier this year, an official statement said.

"The prime minister welcomed the momentum imparted by the exchange of several high-level visits between India and Singapore in recent years, and appreciated the strengthening of the bilateral relationship in all sectors, including trade and investment, connectivity, defence and security," the statement said.

