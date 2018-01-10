App

Jan 10, 2018 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi hails skier Aanchal Thakur's 'historic accomplishment'

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of first PIO Parliamentarian Conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today complimented Aanchal Thakur on winning the first-ever medal for India in a skiing competition, and said the entire country was ecstatic about her "historic accomplishment".

The 21-year-old clinched bronze in the coveted Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS) — skiing's international governing body — at the Palandoken Ski Centre in Erzurum in Turkey.

"Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

In a recent interview with PTI, Aanchal was hopeful that this medal would help bring winter sports to the attention of the government. She said that there has been "no support from the government so far" and that hopefully, this medal will ensure that winter sports players are treated "at par with players of other popular athletics and sports."

