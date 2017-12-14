PM Modi dedicates submarine INS Kalvari to nation, says best example of 'Make in India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the plaque of INS Kalvari at its commissioning ceremony in Mumbai. Kalvari is the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines handed over by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited.

"INS Kalvari is a great example of 'Make in India'. I would like to congratulate veryone associated with this submarine," PM Modi said. He also thanked France for its co-operation.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding of the Western Naval Command, and top defence officials attended the commissioning ceremony.

"Kalvari underwent around 120 days of extensive sea trials and tests for various equipment," the official said, adding the vessel is expected to bolster India's maritime prowess.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.

"The technology utilised in the Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons," an official of the MDL said.

Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.