App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 27, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi and I are world leaders in social media, says Donald Trump

Trump, the President of the United States of America, and Modi, Prime Minister, India are widely followed on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

PM Modi and I are world leaders in social media, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump today described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself as "world leaders in social media" -  a reference to their multi-million strong following on online platforms - and said it has enabled them to hear directly from their citizens.

"I'm proud to announce to the media, to the American people and to the Indian people that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media," Trump said in his remarks at the White House Rose Garden, following his first bilateral meeting with Modi.

"We're believers. Giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it's worked very well in both cases," Trump said.

Trump, the President of the United States of America, and Modi, Prime Minister, India are widely followed on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

While Trump has 32.8 million followers on Twitter, Modi comes a close second with over 31 million followers. On Facebook, Modi has the lead over Trump, who has 23.6 million followers while the Indian leader has 41.8 million followers.

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Facebook #Narendra Modi #Twitter

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.