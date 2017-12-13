App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 13, 2017 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM has met two of my demands on GSTN, says Swamy

His demands were regarding permitting CAG to audit GSTN and the MHA investigating it for national security compliance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met two of his demands regarding permitting CAG to audit GSTN, the company providing the IT backbone of the GST regime, and the MHA investigating it for national security compliance.

"Two of my demands were met by the Prime Minister. One, to permit Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to audit Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and two, to ask Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate GSTN for national security compliance," he told PTI.

GSTN, a not-for-profit private limited company, is providing the technology backbone for the collection of taxes and filing of returns in the new indirect tax regime and Infosys has developed the software for the same.

The company had won a Rs 1,380 crore deal in 2015 in this regard. In a letter to Modi last August, Swamy had raised strong objections to a majority stake for private entities in the company formed during the UPA regime to manage and control the accounting and collection of GST.

related news

He had also urged Modi to ensure that it is replaced by a government-owned structure. Swamy, a Rajya Sabha member, had also asked Modi to subject GSTN to a "close second look" and "thorough scrutiny", questioning how a private entity can be allowed access to "sensitive" information without security clearance.

Replying to a query, Swamy said he was waiting for probe  reports, but did not reveal the timeline Prime Minister has  fixed for submissions. "I am waiting for probe reports," he  said. In an interview to a news portal in April this year,  Swamy had said he would challenge GSTN as "anti-national" in court as it violates his fundamental rights. Swamy said, "Since I am waiting for probe reports, till then, no court action.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.