Nov 25, 2017 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM doesn't want Gujarat voters to see reality: Congress

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Attacking the Centre for convening the winter session of Parliament after polling is held in Gujarat, the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of running away from scrutiny by lawmakers on several issues.

"We charge the Prime Minister and government from running away from Parliamentary scrutiny before the elections in Gujarat," Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters.

Sharma said the opposition would take up issues such as the "imposition of a wrong GST" on people and the Rafale deal among others in Parliament.

"The Prime Minister did not want the Gujarat voters to see the reality. The Gujarat voters would realise that the prime minister who talks big, turned out to be so weak and coward that he chose not to face Parliament," he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Friday, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met to decide the dates of the Winter Session. The CCPA recommended that the session is held from December 15 to January 5.

Gujarat will vote in two phases: December 9 and December 14.

The result of the election will be out on December 18.

