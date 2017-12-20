App
Dec 19, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM discusses post-Ockhi situation with Tamil Nadu CM

Modi also met Catholic priests, who were also present during the over 90 minute-long meeting with Palanisamy, his deputy O Panneerselvam among others. The prime minister was also shown pictures of the devastation caused by the cyclone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the post-Ockhi situation here, during which Tamil Nadu sought a Rs 9,300-crore package, including Rs 4,047 crore for the districts hit by the Northeast Monsoon.

Modi, who visited Lakshadweep earlier in the day to review the situation after Ockhi hit the Union Territory, also met families of fishermen and representatives of the farmers' community, who were badly affected by the cyclone which hit the state shores on November 29-30. As many as 25 fishermen representatives from eight coastal villages of Kanyakumari district, including Thoothoor, Neerodi, Marthandam Thurai, Poothurai, Chinnathurai and Raviputhanthurai took part in the discussions at the government guest house here.

Modi also met Catholic priests, who were also present during the over 90 minute-long meeting with Palanisamy, his deputy O Panneerselvam among others. The prime minister was also shown pictures of the devastation caused by the cyclone.

Modi took a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to reach Kanyakumari.

