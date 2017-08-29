App
Aug 28, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM congratulates Justice Misra on becoming Chief Justice of India

Justice Misra took oath as the 45th Chief Justice this morning, succeeding Justice J S Khehar. He was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Justice Dipak Misra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Justice Dipak Misra on becoming the Chief Justice of India and wished him a fruitful tenure.

Justice Misra took oath as the 45th Chief Justice this morning, succeeding Justice J S Khehar. He was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"I congratulate Justice Dipak Misra on taking oath as the Chief Justice of India. I wish him the very best & a fruitful tenure,” Modi tweeted.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Justice Dipak Misra #Justice J S Khehar #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

