PM congratulates Justice Misra on becoming Chief Justice of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Justice Dipak Misra on becoming the Chief Justice of India and wished him a fruitful tenure.

Justice Misra took oath as the 45th Chief Justice this morning, succeeding Justice J S Khehar. He was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.



"I congratulate Justice Dipak Misra on taking oath as the Chief Justice of India. I wish him the very best & a fruitful tenure,” Modi tweeted.