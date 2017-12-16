App
Dec 16, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM announces Rs 90000 Cr for improving roads, highways in Northeast India

The prime minister dedicated to the nation a 271-km two-lane national highway connecting Tura in western Meghalaya and Shillong.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced Rs 90,000 crore for improving roads and national highways in the Northeast in the next two to three years to facilitate better connectivity.

Meghalaya was the second stop of the prime minister after Mizoram during his day-long visit to the Northeastern region today.

"Over the next 2-3 years, an investment of about Rs 60,000 crore is proposed under the Special Accelerated Road Development Project (SARDP) in the Northeast and an investment of Rs 30,000 crore under Bharatmala is proposed for development of national highways in northeastern states," Modi said while addressing a BJP rally here.

He said the central government has sanctioned around 4,000-km of national highway (NH) across the Northeast at a cost of Rs 32,000 crore.

The prime minister said that over 1,200 km of NH was constructed at an expenditure of nearly Rs 14,000 crore during the last three years alone.

Union Minister K J Alphons was present on the occasion.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

