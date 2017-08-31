App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 31, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plea filed for quashing TN govt's decision to convert Jaya's residence into memorial

According to the petitioner, since J Jayalalithaa was found guilty and convicted in the disproportionate assets case, converting her residence into a memorial will led to a bad precedent.

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for quashing the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to convert the Poes Garden residence of former chief minister Jayalalithaa into a memorial.

According to the petitioner, one Thangavelu from Tiruchirappalli, since Jayalalithaa was found guilty and convicted in the disproportionate assets case, converting her residence into a memorial will led to a bad precedent. He prayed for staying the conversion of the residence into a memorial, besides quashing chief minister K Palaniswami's announcement in this regard.

Jayalalithaa was convicted in 2014 in the disproportionate assets case by a special court in Bengaluru, along with aide VK Sasikala and two others and sentenced to four yearsof simple imprisonment.

On appeal, the Karnataka High Court had acquitted her. When the matter came before the Supreme Court, proceeding against her were abated due to her death in December last year while her co-accused were convicted.

tags #Current Affairs #India #J Jayalalithaa #Politics #Tamil Nadu

