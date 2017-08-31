Plea filed for quashing TN govt's decision to convert Jaya's residence into memorial
According to the petitioner, since J Jayalalithaa was found guilty and convicted in the disproportionate assets case, converting her residence into a memorial will led to a bad precedent.
A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for quashing the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to convert the Poes Garden residence of former chief minister Jayalalithaa into a memorial.
According to the petitioner, one Thangavelu from Tiruchirappalli, since Jayalalithaa was found guilty and convicted in the disproportionate assets case, converting her residence into a memorial will led to a bad precedent. He prayed for staying the conversion of the residence into a memorial, besides quashing chief minister K Palaniswami's announcement in this regard.
Jayalalithaa was convicted in 2014 in the disproportionate assets case by a special court in Bengaluru, along with aide VK Sasikala and two others and sentenced to four yearsof simple imprisonment.