Jan 18, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Planning a Mussoorie trip! Here is why young backpackers need to have parents' approval

The Uttarakhand Police will soon start a drive to verify all the young tourists whether they are going there with their parents’ approval or not.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you are young and planning to go to Mussoorie, wait. You must take consent of your parent(s). The Uttarakhand Police will soon start a drive to verify all the young tourists whether they are going there with their parents’ approval or not, according to a report in The Times of India.

Mussoorie – a hill station in the state of Uttarakhand – is called as the Queen of the Hills. The green hills and the varied flora and fauna make it a perfect tourist spot. It attracts huge tourists throughout the year, including a large number of youth population – mostly backpackers.

But, soon the youngsters will have to discuss their Mussoorie trip with their parents before visiting the place as they will be questioned by cops.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mussoorie Police, Bhawna Kainthola, is looking after the drive. Bhawna, who happened to be first woman SHO in the town, said that additional police personnel will be deployed on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road to talk to young visitors to ensure that their parents are informed about their trips.

The reason behind this step, which can be called as moral policing, is said to ensure safety of youngsters coming to Mussoorie. The SHO told ToI that the move was taken to maintain law and order in the region as well as to “ensure the safety of children.”

Before Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh has also come up with mortal policing. The Yogi Aditynath-led UP government formed the Anti-Romeo Squad in the state last year to protect the honour of women.

tags #Current Affairs #India

