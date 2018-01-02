People-oriented budget for 2018-19: AP Finance minister

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said the state's proposed budget would be people-oriented.

The state budget would be presented in March, he told reporters at Tuni near here last night.

"The budget will be people-oriented and would give priority to their needs," the finance minister added.

Expressing satisfaction in utilisation of resources during 2017-18, he said necessary allocations were made for welfare and developmental works despite financial constrains.

According to Ramakrishnudu, good results were seen in agriculture and irrigation sector and AP was leading in providing employment to youth through industrial development.