App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 02, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

People-oriented budget for 2018-19: AP Finance minister

The state budget would be presented in March, he told reporters at Tuni near here last night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said the state's proposed budget would be people-oriented.

The state budget would be presented in March, he told reporters at Tuni near here last night.

"The budget will be people-oriented and would give priority to their needs," the finance minister added.

Expressing satisfaction in utilisation of resources during 2017-18, he said necessary allocations were made for welfare and developmental works despite financial constrains.

According to Ramakrishnudu, good results were seen in agriculture and irrigation sector and AP was leading in providing employment to youth through industrial development.

tags #Business #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.