App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 28, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

People catch the 'scam' in Lalu Yadav's picture of the crowd at Desh Bachao rally

Allegedly, Yadav posted a photoshopped image of the crowd at his BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao rally

People catch the 'scam' in Lalu Yadav's picture of the crowd at Desh Bachao rally

Moneycontrol News

Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted a picture of the crowd at Gandhi Maidan, Patna during his BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao rally on Sunday, however, people on Twitter were quick to catch the ‘scam’ in the picture.  The picture shows that the ground is full with a crowd of "more than 25 lakh people" there.

The tweet which read: No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao, was soon bombarded with thousands of replies trolling him for the apparently fake image.

Many Twitter users ‘corrected’ him by posting real images of the crowd gathered at Gandhi Maidan:

Some gently pointed out the mistakes with the photoshopped picture:



One of the users offered a better photoshopped image:

The same user also drew a comparison with the crowd gathered recently to see Bollywood actress Sunny Leone in Kochi:


The news agency, ANI also posted multiple images from the same point where Lalu Prasad Yadav's purported picture was taken, pointing out that crowd sizes were different.


The text adjoining the picture on the Twitter post by Lalu Yadav was an attack on PM Narendra Modi. The rally was attended by multiple political heavyweights, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Other key opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati chose to give the event a miss.

tags #India #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.