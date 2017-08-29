People catch the 'scam' in Lalu Yadav's picture of the crowd at Desh Bachao rally

Moneycontrol News

Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted a picture of the crowd at Gandhi Maidan, Patna during his BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao rally on Sunday, however, people on Twitter were quick to catch the ‘scam’ in the picture. The picture shows that the ground is full with a crowd of "more than 25 lakh people" there.



No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao pic.twitter.com/sXoAcpwNKw

— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 27, 2017

The tweet which read: No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao, was soon bombarded with thousands of replies trolling him for the apparently fake image.

Many Twitter users ‘corrected’ him by posting real images of the crowd gathered at Gandhi Maidan:

Some gently pointed out the mistakes with the photoshopped picture:



Photoshop Hatao Asli Picture Dikhao pic.twitter.com/zBGomY7XZm — Rohit Bhat (@iRohitBhat) August 27, 2017



One of the users offered a better photoshopped image:



@laluprasadrjd @tehseenp !

Use this image,i have photoshopped it much better then wht laloo ji is having #Biharpolitcs pic.twitter.com/CJFAmejrkS — Piyush Singh (@singhpiyush_) August 27, 2017



The same user also drew a comparison with the crowd gathered recently to see Bollywood actress Sunny Leone in Kochi:

Isasee jyada Crowd toh kochi mein Sunny Leone ko dhekne aaye the...#GandhiMaidan #BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/BssD9pPA2H— Piyush Singh (@singhpiyush_) August 27, 2017

The news agency, ANI also posted multiple images from the same point where Lalu Prasad Yadav's purported picture was taken, pointing out that crowd sizes were different.



RJD's Patna rally: Picture taken from same point where Lalu Prasad Yadav's purported picture was taken; crowd sizes are different. pic.twitter.com/3QuEsBlQua — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

