Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 10, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

PCI seeks report from UIDAI for filing FIR over Aadhaar story

The Press Council of India (PCI) on Wednesday sought a report from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) over filing of an FIR in connection with a newspaper report on alleged breach of Aadhaar card data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A correspondent with 'The Tribune' and her sources were named in an FIR by the UIDAI recently over her report on the breach of Aadhaar data.

"Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue under the direction of PCI Chairman Chandramauli Kumar Prasad, UIDAI, New Delhi, has been issued notice for its reply statement along with a comprehensive report on facts of the case," the PCI said in a release.

Prasad has "viewed with concern" the reports of registration of the FIR in the case, it added.

Earlier, the Delhi Police registered an FIR on a UIDAI official's complaint over The Tribune report on data breach of more than one billion Aadhaar cards, naming the reporter behind the story.

The police was informed by the UIDAI official that the correspondent, posing as a buyer, had purchased the details.

