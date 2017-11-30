Passengers may soon be able to get new khadi bed kits for train journeys

If you have ever cringed after seeing first-hand the state of bed linen on Indian trains, you can heave a sigh of relief. Indian Railways seems to have finally heard your plea and is thinking of giving passengers travelling in the AC sleeper class the option of getting new bed linen, complete with pillow and towel, at the time of making the reservation.

What’s even better is that passengers will be able to take this bed kit home with them, ensuring it isn’t recycled and given to someone else later. The entire kit will cost the passenger just Rs 250 and will be made of pure cotton, which Railways is looking to source from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), according to a report by Financial Express.

Two Indian Railways officials, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed to the newspaper that the idea was being examined but maintained a final decision on the matter will be taken by the end of December.

“I am hopeful that the railways will be able to give a choice to passengers while buying tickets to pay and buy bed kits. The kits will be delivered to buyers before the journey begins,” said one of the officials cited in the report.

To be sure, Indian Railways will continue providing bed linen to all passengers travelling in AC sleeper class, irrespective of whether they opt for the bed kit or not. It is also considering providing blanket covers that can be washed easily and given in a clean state to passengers.

Currently, the bed linen given to the two-tier AC and three-tier AC passengers is sourced from private supplier AAKASH and costs around Rs 160 each, while that given to First Class AC passengers is made of Khadi linen sourced from KVIC and costs around Rs 425 each.

Although the idea of takeaway bedding seems to be a practical and frankly obvious one, given the challenges faced by Railways in cleaning all the existing bed linen. However, it is not without its own share of challenges. “Problem is after people buy it once — especially frequent travellers — will they be willing to buy again? Also, the volume is huge and there is no such model in the world which we can simply follow,” said the official quoted above.

Another official said that there was also a logistics problem involved, because if buying the bed kit is optional, then every train will have to carry both the new bed kits and the existing railway linen. He added that there would also be a problem in arranging kits for last minute bookings.