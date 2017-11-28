App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 28, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Passenger trades slaps with Air India staffer who stopped her from boarding flight

The airport's Deputy Commission of Police told ANI that a woman passenger slapped the duty manager, also a woman, after a heated argument, and the manager responded in similar fashion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

While budget carrier IndiGo has been at the centre of a storm of late over misbehaving staff, it's now Air India's turn to wade into a similar controversy. A national carrier staffer traded slaps with a passenger who was denied boarding after reporting late for a flight, reports ANI.

The norms stipulate that a passenger is supposed to arrive at least 45 minutes before the departure of the flight. In this case, the passenger arrived late at Delhi airport and was not allowed to board her Ahmedabad-bound flight.

 

The airport's Deputy Commission of Police told ANI that the woman passenger slapped the duty manager, also a woman, after a heated argument, and the manager responded in similar fashion.

The investigation required that both women be medically examined after the scuffle. The DCP confirmed that both women agreed to compromise and did not want any action to be taken. The matter has been resolved.

Air India had earlier mocked IndiGo after the budget airline's staffers had manhandled a passenger. In a tweet, the airline put out a graphic saying, "Unbeatable service" and highlighted the word "beat" in a dig at its competition. Air India later took down the tweets.

tags #Air India #aviation #India #IndiGo

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.