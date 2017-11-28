Passenger trades slaps with Air India staffer who stopped her from boarding flight

While budget carrier IndiGo has been at the centre of a storm of late over misbehaving staff, it's now Air India's turn to wade into a similar controversy. A national carrier staffer traded slaps with a passenger who was denied boarding after reporting late for a flight, reports ANI.

The norms stipulate that a passenger is supposed to arrive at least 45 minutes before the departure of the flight. In this case, the passenger arrived late at Delhi airport and was not allowed to board her Ahmedabad-bound flight.

The airport's Deputy Commission of Police told ANI that the woman passenger slapped the duty manager, also a woman, after a heated argument, and the manager responded in similar fashion.

The investigation required that both women be medically examined after the scuffle. The DCP confirmed that both women agreed to compromise and did not want any action to be taken. The matter has been resolved.