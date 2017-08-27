Passenger safety topmost priority: Railway Board chief Ashwani Lohani

The safety of train passengers will be the topmost priority of the railways, new Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said after assuming the charge today.

The Railway Ministry had yesterday appointed Lohani as the Chairman of Railway Board after A K Mital had tendered his resignation following two derailments within a span of five days.

"Safety will be our topmost priority, of course. Cleanliness, improvement of stations, and ending corruption and VIP culture would be other areas of focus," Lohani told reporters here.

He further said it was an "emotional moment for me". "There are lot of expectations and the railways will work hard to improve."

Lohani, an officer of the railway mechanical service, had earlier served as the divisional regional manager in Delhi.