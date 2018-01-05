App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
| Source: PTI

Parliamentary panel raps housing and Urban Affairs Ministry

The Committee had recommended the ministry to explore a system for expeditious and time-bound completion of ongoing works by the public sector construction major NBCC and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A parliamentary panel has rapped the housing and urban affairs ministry for not addressing its earlier recommendation for exploring a system for time-bound completion of the ongoing works by NBCC and CPWD in the wake of shortage in government accommodation.

In its 21st report, the standing committee on urban development said it had noted that as against the huge demand of 1.36 lakh accommodation for government official in general pool, the actual availability was only 97,000 with likely availability of over 16,000 accommodation through a re- development process going on in various government colonies such as Kidwai Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.

The Committee had recommended the ministry to explore a system for expeditious and time-bound completion of ongoing works by the public sector construction major NBCC and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

"The Committee are constrained to note that their recommendation regarding exploring a system for time bound completion of on-going works by NBCC and CPWD has not been addressed at all by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in their action taken report," it said.

In the absence of any "plausible explanation", the committee strongly reiterates that a system be evolved for time-bound completion of the ongoing works for partially meeting the shortage of huge gap between demand vis-a-vis supply of accommodation for government officials, the committee said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate #Urban Affairs

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.