App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 05, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliamentary committee raps IndiGo in passenger assault case: Report

The case in question pertains to an incident that took place in October when two IndiGo Airlines staff members were caught on camera while manhandling a passenger at Delhi airport.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A parliamentary standing committee has submitted its report on the IndiGo passenger assault case, according a document accessed by Times Now.

The case in question pertains to an incident that took place in October when two IndiGo Airlines staff members were caught on camera while manhandling a passenger at Delhi airport.

The parliamentary report noted the discourteous behaviour of the IndiGo staffers and even claimed that airlines create long queues on purpose to force passengers to miss long-distance flights.

It also drew attention to the quality of food and services provided by the airlines.

The report said that the issues faced by airlines are not personal, but institutional in nature.

The incident took place in October, but came to light only after the video went viral in November. The DGCA and Bureau of Civil Aviation had reportedly initiated an inquiry into the incident.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.