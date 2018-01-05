Parliamentary committee raps IndiGo in passenger assault case: Report

A parliamentary standing committee has submitted its report on the IndiGo passenger assault case, according a document accessed by Times Now.

The case in question pertains to an incident that took place in October when two IndiGo Airlines staff members were caught on camera while manhandling a passenger at Delhi airport.

The parliamentary report noted the discourteous behaviour of the IndiGo staffers and even claimed that airlines create long queues on purpose to force passengers to miss long-distance flights.

It also drew attention to the quality of food and services provided by the airlines.

The report said that the issues faced by airlines are not personal, but institutional in nature.