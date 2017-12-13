App
Dec 13, 2017 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliament session: Govt convenes all-party meet tomorrow

The government has convened an all-party meeting tomorrow, ahead of the winter session of Parliament where the opposition is likely to raise the issue of a delay in calling the session.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The parliamentary affairs ministry has sent out invites to the leaders of major political parties that have representatives in both Houses of Parliament for the meet.

The winter session will be held from December 15 to January 5. There would be a total of 14 working days.

Last year, the session began on 16 November and ended on 16 December, with 22 sittings.

The opposition has claimed that the ruling BJP delayed the session fearing that it would raise various issues ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls government.

The government has, however, maintained that there were precedents of session dates being changed in view of elections.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will also host a dinner for the leaders of all parties tomorrow.

Two ordinances on insolvency code and amendment to the Forest Act have to be approved by Parliament in the winter session.

