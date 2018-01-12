App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parking policy in Hyderabad to be prepared soon: Mayor

The Mayor, who held a meeting with the owners of hotels, malls, function halls and others, told them to have adequate parking space, a release issued by the GHMC said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor B Rammohan today said a policy on the parking of vehicles in the city would be prepared soon.

The Mayor, who held a meeting with the owners of hotels, malls, function halls and others, told them to have adequate parking space, a release issued by the GHMC said.

Observing that parking has become a major problem in many cities in the country, he said several measures, including putting in place special parking complexes, would be taken to address the issues related to parking.

Referring to the recent fire incident in Mumbai, he said fire safety measures should be put in place in hotels, restaurants and function halls.

Rammohan also said the hotels and restaurants should have rainwater percolation pits for the conservation of groundwater.

tags #Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation #Hyderabad #India

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.