App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 23, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Panama Papers: More witnesses record statements against Nawaz Sharif

This comes a day after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a supplementary case against the three-time prime minister and his family over properties in London.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's anti-graft court today recorded more evidence against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the corruption cases spiralling from the Panama Papers sacandal.

This comes a day after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a supplementary case against the three-time prime minister and his family over properties in London.

Sharif, 68, arrived in the NAB court - his 14th appearance – in Islamabad, which is conducting hearing in the three cases against him and his family.

He was accompanied by daughter Maryam and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar, who are co-accused in one of the three cases.

related news

During the hearing, at least two more witnesses produced by the NAB recorded their statements.

Later, the court postponed the hearing till January 30 and ordered the NAB to present more witnesses.

The cases were launched on September 8 following the Supreme Court verdict of July 28 that disqualified Sharif as prime minister and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for institution of cases against him.

The three cases against him pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, several companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and London's Avenfield properties.

Sharif and some of his family members are facing charges relating to their overseas properties.

The political future of Sharif, who leads the country's most powerful political family and the ruling PML-N party, has been hanging in balance since then. If convicted, Sharif can be jailed.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Islamabad #NAB #Nawaz Sharif #Panama papers

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.