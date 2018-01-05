App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 05, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire in Poonch district

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms and automatic weapons and also shelling from late this afternoon in Shahpur sector of Poonch district along the LoC," a police officer said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Pakistani Army resorted to shelling and also fired from small arms and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly.

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms and automatic weapons and also shelling from late this afternoon in Shahpur sector of Poonch district along the LoC," a police officer said.

Indian troops replied back, he said.

On the night of January 3, Pakistan troops had resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and mortars along the LoC in Rajouri sector.

The same morning, Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire and resorted to sniper fire on a forward post along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Samba district killing BSF Head Constable R P Hazra.

tags #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.