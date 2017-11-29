App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 28, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri sector

Pakistani troops breached the truce by firing in the Sunderbani police station area, police spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistani troops on Tuesday fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, prompting the Army to retaliate.

Pakistani troops breached the truce by firing in the Sunderbani police station area, police spokesperson said.

The Indian Army retaliated effectively. No loss of life was reported in the exchange of fire.

Pakistani troops had yesterday opened fire in the Jhangar forward area in the district.

The ceasefire violation had come after a lull of over a week in firing by Pakistani forces at Indian posts.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire for three consecutive days from November 15 to 17 in Jammu and Poonch districts.

An Army jawan was injured in the exchange of fire in Poonch.

tags #defence #India

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.