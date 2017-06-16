App
Jun 15, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan violates ceasefire in areas along the LoC in Rajouri district, J&K

There have been 11 ceasefire violations in the last five days and total 15 along the LoC and the international border in Jammu region since January 1 in which one civilian was killed and seven others were injured.

Indian army soldier

Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars and firing small arms on forward posts and civilians areas along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing strong retaliation from Indian troops, the Army said.

"The Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of mortars, small arms and automatic weapons from 1400 hours in Naushera sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri district," Defence Spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said.

Indian troops are retaliating strongly and effectively, and the firing is on, he said.

Two Pakistani soldiers were yesterday killed in retaliatory fire after they breached the truce, targeting forward posts and civilians areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

There was 3 ceasefires violation on June 12.

