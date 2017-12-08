App
Dec 08, 2017 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan to give visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother & wife, says Sushma Swaraj

In Islamabad, a Pakistan foreign office spokesperson said it will allow convicted Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Pakistan has conveyed to India that it will give visas to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

Swaraj said Pakistan had earlier agreed to give a visa only to Jadhav's wife but India asked that a visa should also be given to his mother.

"We also raised concern about their safety and security in Pakistan. Government of Pakistan has conveyed that they will give visa to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav," Swaraj tweeted.

The minister also said she has spoken to Jadhav's mother, Avantika Jadhav, and informed her about it.

Jadhav, 47, was given death sentence by a Pakistani Army court in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

