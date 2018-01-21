App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 21, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over 'unprovoked firing'

The tensions have increased between the two sides due to ongoing skirmishes and Pakistan has summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh five times since Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan summoned India's deputy high commissioner here for the fourth consecutive day today over the alleged "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the Line of Control which resulted in the death of two people.

The tensions have increased between the two sides due to ongoing skirmishes and Pakistan has summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh five times since Monday.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces, the Foreign Office said.

In a statement, it claimed that the latest violation by Indian forces occurred on January 20-21, when 18 Indian posts resorted to "unprovoked firing" with mortars and heavy weapons in the Nikial sector at the LoC.

related news

The firing killed two civilians - a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman - and injured another women and a girl, the Foreign Office said.

Faisal said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and against the human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The repeated ceasefire violations by India "are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," he asserted.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the repeated incidents of ceasefire violations, the statement said.

Faisal also urged the Indian side to allow the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.

The FO, apart from today, had summoned India's deputy high commissioner on January 15, 18, 19 and 20.

tags #India

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.