App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 21, 2017 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan must address our core concerns for better ties: India

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said he will support any initiative of the civilian government to resolve issues with India through talks, according to a media report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As Pakistan's Army chief pledged his support for better ties, India today asserted that Islamabad will have to take action against terror groups operating from its soil for improvement in the bilateral relationship.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said he will support any initiative of the civilian government to resolve issues with India through talks, according to a media report.

Reacting to the comments, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India would like good relations with Pakistan provided Islamabad takes action against terror groups.

"It is important for Pakistan to understand our core concern, which is terrorism. We have time and again asked them to take action against terrorists who are operating from their soil. This is something they (Pakistan) will have to handle if they are serious in cultivating this friendship," Kumar told reporters.

related news

He was asked to comment on Gen. Bajwa's remarks.

"Like any good neighbour, we do desire good neighbourly relations with the country which is next to us," Kumar said.

In a rare move, the Pakistan Army chief briefed the Senate - the upper house of the parliament - on the security situation and regional issues on Tuesday.

During the briefing, Gen Bajwa also said his forces were in favour of good ties with all neighbours including India.

"We can resolve issues with India through talks instead of war. In this situation if the government decides to hold talks with India, then the army would back the government," he was quoted as saying.

The military leadership had come to the Parliament House to brief lawmakers on the security situation for the first time in six years.

The powerful army enjoys considerable influence over policy decisions in Pakistan.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.