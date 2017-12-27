App
Dec 27, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Pakistan denies treating Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family shabbily, says his mother publicly thanked them

The ministry of external affairs, in a statement earlier in the day, had said that the entire exercise lacked any credibility. "Pakistan went so far as to have the mangal sutra, bangles and bindi of his mother and wife removed before they could meet him," the ministry said.

Hours after the government hit out at Pakistan and accused it of violating the letter and spirit of understanding on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family, Islamabad “categorically rejected” India’s assertions and claimed the Indian naval officer’s mother had thanked the country for the “humanitarian effort”.

The statement made by Jadhav in the confession video was also clearly tutored and designed "to perpetuate the false narrative" of his alleged spying in Pakistan, it said in the no-holds-barred statement against Islamabad's conduct.

The statement made by Jadhav in the confession video was also clearly tutored and designed "to perpetuate the false narrative" of his alleged spying in Pakistan, it said in the no-holds-barred statement against Islamabad's conduct.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kulbhushan Jadhav #Pakistan

