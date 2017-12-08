App
Dec 08, 2017 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan allows Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet wife, mother on December 25

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan today said it will allow convicted Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25.

In a rare move, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. The International Court of Justice in May halted his execution on India's appeal.

Jadhav has been allowed to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

During his weekly news briefing, the spokesman said a staff member from the Indian embassy will also be present during the meeting.

