App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 26, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pak national living with Indian identity held in Haryana

An Aadhaar card and a PAN card issued in his name, and a Pakistani passport have been seized from him.

Pak national living with Indian identity held in Haryana

A Pakistani national has been detained for staying in a temple in Jhajjar district of Haryana under a fake identity. An Aadhaar card and a PAN card issued in his name, and a Pakistani passport have been seized from him.

As per the passport, his name is Raja and he is a resident of Hindu Colony, Larkana, in Pakistan's Sindh province, the police said.

"Raja, a Hindu, came to India in 2013 and his visa expired last year. He had been living in Iskcon temple in Bahadurgarh for the last nine months," Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, B Satheesh Balan said.

The date of birth on his passport is different from what is mentioned on Aadhaar and PAN cards, the police said.

A team of the Intelligence Bureau and the police were questioning him.

tags #India #Pakistan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.