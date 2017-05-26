Pak national living with Indian identity held in Haryana
An Aadhaar card and a PAN card issued in his name, and a Pakistani passport have been seized from him.
A Pakistani national has been detained for staying in a temple in Jhajjar district of Haryana under a fake identity. An Aadhaar card and a PAN card issued in his name, and a Pakistani passport have been seized from him.
As per the passport, his name is Raja and he is a resident of Hindu Colony, Larkana, in Pakistan's Sindh province, the police said.
"Raja, a Hindu, came to India in 2013 and his visa expired last year. He had been living in Iskcon temple in Bahadurgarh for the last nine months," Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, B Satheesh Balan said.
The date of birth on his passport is different from what is mentioned on Aadhaar and PAN cards, the police said.A team of the Intelligence Bureau and the police were questioning him.