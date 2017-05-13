App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 13, 2017 10:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pak may not accept ICJ's jurisdiction in Jadhav's case: Report

In a briefing, it was stated that Pakistan does not accept the international court’s jurisdiction to order the state of Pakistan on issues that involve its national stability, a news channel said.

Pak may not accept ICJ's jurisdiction in Jadhav's case: Report
kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan may not accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, a media report has said.

According to Dunya News, Attorney General of Pakistan was today briefed on Jadhav's case after the Hague-based ICJ stayed the execution of the 46-year-old Indian, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "spying".

In the briefing, it was stated that Pakistan does not accept the international court’s jurisdiction to order the state of Pakistan on issues that involve its national stability, the channel said.

India, in its appeal to the ICJ, has accused Pakistan of "egregious" violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy but Pakistan claimed to have arrested him from Balochistan on March 3, 2016.

Jadhav was sentenced to death for "espionage and subversive activities".

India acknowledges that Jadhav had served with the Navy but denies that he has any connection with the government. It also said that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran.

India has also handed over to Pakistan an appeal by Jadhav's mother, initiating a process to get his conviction overturned.

