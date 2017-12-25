App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 25, 2017 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pak grants India consular access to Jadhav: Khawaja Asif

In India, officials downplayed the comments by the Pakistani minister, maintaining that the Indian diplomat was only accompanying Jadhav's family and it cannot be construed as "consular access"

PTI @moneycontrolcom
kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan has granted India consular access to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told a Pakistani media channel.

He said an official of Indian High Commission would accompany Jadhav's wife and mother during their meeting with him, Geo News reported.

When asked if it constituted "consular access as an Indian official would be present in the meeting", Asif categorically said, "Yes".

"Had India been in place of us, it would not have given us this concession," he said.

In India, officials downplayed the comments by the Pakistani minister, maintaining that the Indian diplomat was only accompanying Jadhav's family and it cannot be construed as "consular access".

tags #India #Kulbhushan Jadhav #Pakistan

