Dec 19, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Padmavati may not get insurance claim for delay in release

G Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, New India Assurance, said that their cover will only kick in once the film gets the final certification from the CBFC.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

The controversial film Padmavati may not get claims paid for the delay in the release. Their insurer, New India Assurance, which has insured its set/property for Rs 3 crore and post-release disruptions including natural calamities and protests, will not cover the delay in release.

G Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, New India Assurance, told Moneycontrol that their cover will only kick in once the film gets the final certification from the CBFC. The film has taken a cover of Rs 80 crore for the post release delays.

While it is still not clear when the film would release, there have been protests especially in parts of Rajasthan by fringe elements over the potrayal of Rani Padmavati whose origins are still being debated.

Several state government officials have also made statements that they will ban the film in certain states. As per the terms of the policy, if there is a ban the insurance company will not pay for it.

However, the damages that were caused due to the attack on the film sets will be payable by the insurance company.

The cover does not provide for insurance for delay in the claims.

tags #Bollywood #India #insurance

