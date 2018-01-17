Padmavaat could lose upto Rs 35 crore and more than 300 screens with ban in four states

Delay in release dates, a deleted i and an added a - nothing seems to work in favour of Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's period drama. As producers of Padmaavat move Supreme Court to challenge the ban in the four states of Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the industry is already counting loses.

"While we are hopeful that the ban will be lifted, the film might lose up to Rs 35 crore in box office collections," said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

"The movie has the potential to rake in at least Rs 300 crore at the box office and become one of the highest grossing films in Bollywood," Mohan added.

According to experts, there would be a substantial amount of crowd who would flock to theaters to watch Padmaavat just to see the scale on which it has been made and the controversy related to its plot.

The Rs 180 crore period drama that stars Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji has been in the news for the wrong reasons right from its production stage. Vandalism on the sets in the past during the shoot had already cost the makers damages up to Rs 10 crore where sets and costumes for the shoot were put to fire.

The film, that could otherwise have a 3500 screen release like any other big banner release, is also set to lose out on at least 300 screens if the ban in four states is not lifted.

"The ban is a loss to the industry. The hype the film has already got would have given it a huge footfall across the country. Inox alone is losing out on the movie release in 140 screens across the four states of Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," said Rajender Singh, chief programming officer at Inox.

Padmaavat, scheduled for a January 25 release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is a futuristic project for the makers and producers.

In an official statement released by Viacom 18, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said: “Padmaavat is our magnum opus – a tribute to Rajput valour created at a scale that will be a delight to watch on the large screen. The film will witness a mega-scale release across maximum screens, languages and formats covering 2D, 3D & Imax 3D in India & the world. It carries the trademark style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, wherein each frame of the film is a timeless work of art."

Viacom 18 has partnered with Paramount Pictures to distribute the film across select international markets.

