India
Jan 24, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Padmaavat row: Police detains 50 supporters of Karni Sena in Mumbai

The film has been facing protests by the Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the movie.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Police detained around 50 supporters of Karni Sena in Mumbai for protesting against controversial film "Padmaavat", which is scheduled to hit the screens on Thursday, an official said.

"We have detained around 50 supporters of Karni Sena so far in different parts of Mumbai. They were taken into custody when they gathered for protesting against the film," a senior police official said.

More people are likely to be taken into preventive custody, he said.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the saga of the 13th Century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.

The Supreme Court had last week paved the way for the nationwide release of "Padmaavat", by staying the ban on its screening in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The movie, which was earlier named "Padmavati" and was slated for a December 1 release, will now hit theatres worldwide on January 25.

tags #Entertainment #India

