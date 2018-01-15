App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 92% people don't trust healthcare system in India: Study

Over 92 percent people do not trust healthcare system in India, with hospital being the most distrusted organisation followed by Pharma and insurance companies, as per annual survey by fitness device firm GOQii.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 92 percent people do not trust healthcare system in India, with hospital being the most distrusted organisation followed by Pharma and insurance companies, as per annual survey by fitness device firm GOQii.

"As per the GOQii India Fit 2018 report, 92.3 percent of citizens do not trust the healthcare system in India, which includes doctors, hospitals, pharma, insurance companies and diagnostic labs," the survey said.

The survey claims to have used inputs from about 2 lakh GoQii product users in the country.

As per the survey, 74 percent people said that they do not trust hospitals, followed by pharma and insurance firms (62.8 percent), medical clinics (52.6 percent), 50.6 percent doctors and diagnostic labs (46.1 percent).

related news

"The key reason for the erosion of trust is largely due to a series of failure in the healthcare system, particularly the negligence by hospitals in the recent past. In addition, lack of transparency also came out as the single biggest impediment to the healthcare system in India," the report said.

Interestingly, the survey found Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the most trusted celebrity or public figure for health advice, followed closely by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

"Indians are no longer silent or docile patients, but instead they are now well informed consumers keen to participate in the care process and demanding dignity and transparency from the healthcare providers," GoQii Founder and CEO Vishal Gondal said.

People in most of the cities expressed major concern on air-quality.

"The 'Quality of Air' is a major concern among people and rated it the lowest at 3.3. Quality of food got the highest rating followed by water, with a rating of 4.1 and 3.8, respectively. This indicates that most Indians feel the quality of air in their city is substandard," the report said.

People assigned lowest air-quality rating of 1.8 in Delhi-NCR followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai with score of 3 and 3.1, respectively.

The survey found more than half of the population is overweight with highest number of such people in Ahmedabad, followed by Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Pune.

In comparison to last year survey, there was rise in the number of lifestyle diseases among people.

"Diabetes has increased from 7.7 to 7.9 percent. Also, more Indians have high cholesterol this year, increasing from 9.4 to 10.1 percent. With age as well people are more prone to lifestyle diseases. 23.8 percent people below the age of 45 have one or more diseases such as diabetes, cardiac problems, including high cholesterol, blood pressure, thyroid and cancer," the report said.

The average sleeping hours of people came down to 6.54 hours in 2017 compared to 6.72 hours found in previous survey.

As per the food habit, survey found Kolkata has 82 percent non-vegetarians and Ahmedabad least with 44 percent.

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.