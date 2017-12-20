App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 20, 2017 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 5,500 complaints over catering services in Railways in 2017: Minister

Railways has received over 5,500 complaints over catering services in trains in the first seven months of the current financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railways has received over 5,500 complaints over catering services in trains in the first seven months of the current financial year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in Lok Sabha that 5,665 complaints were received by the railways between April 1-October 31 this year, over bad catering services.

According to the data provided by the minister, complaints regarding food have been on the up since 2014-2015. While only 7,055 complaints were received in 2014-2015, it rose to 8,708 in 2015-2016 and further to 10,437 the next year.

Complaints over the quality of food were the highest with 2,890 instances being registered with the national transporter, followed by complaints regarding over charging, misbehaviour, quantity of food, hygiene and other catering related issues.

"In its endeavour to provide quality and hygienic food to the passengers, railways have developed and operationalised and institutionalised mechanism for monitoring of quality and hygiene if catering services through regular inspections at various levels to address catering complaints", Gohain said.

The minister stated that railways has taken a slew of actions against offending caterers -- it has fined 2,505, warned 1,305, terminated the services of 12, suitably advised 440, initiated disciplinary action against four and reprimanded 1,005 more -- in 2017.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.