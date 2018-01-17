Over 4 lakh central govt posts vacant as on March 2016: Report

RCRA is a fully sponsored initiative which will up-skill deserving youth in order to make them ready for front facing jobs and increase their income potential. X, as part of the initiative, will engage directly with each individual to make an impact and through the same bring about a larger social change, one individual at a time. Identify the brand which is sponsoring this social initiative?

Over 4 lakh posts were lying vacant across various central government departments as on March 1, 2016, according to a finance ministry report.

Although the number of vacancies in the central government civilian jobs came down from over 6 lakhs as on March 1, 2013, to 4.21 lakh as on March 1, 2014. However, the number of job vacancies remained more or less at the same level in subsequent years as it was in 2014, the report suggested.

As on March 1, 2016, the total number of vacant posts were 15,284 in group A; 26,310 in group B (gazetted); and 49,740 in group B (non-gazetted). There were as many as 3,21,418 vacancies in group C (non-gazetted).

The total number of job vacancies stood at 4,12,752, said the report on 'Pay and Allowances of Central Government Civilian Employees for 2016-17.'

Out of total 36,33,935 sanctioned posts, the government has filled up 32,21,183 positions and 4,12,752 remained vacant, which works out to be 11.36 per cent of the overall sanctioned posts.