Jan 18, 2018 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 30% Indians will be living in urban areas by 2030: Hardeep Singh Puri

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 30 per cent of the Indians will be living in urban areas by 2030 and 70 per cent of that India has not been built yet, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

Speaking at the 'Raisina Dialogue' here, the housing and urban affairs minister said only 17 per cent of the Indians on the population base of 300 million lived in urban spaces in 1947.

"In 2030, 30 per cent or even higher number of Indians will live in urban space. That means 600 million people," he said, adding by then India will have to construct 700-900 million sq meter of commercial and residential space.

The minister said it means 70 per cent of the India of 2030 has not been built yet, showing the "enormity" of the challenge.

He also invited foreign companies to invest in the Smart Cities Mission of the government, saying there was a huge opportunity under it.

He said 42 "world class companies" from 14 countries had either been given contract or in the process of awarding to them under the mission.

So far 90 cities have been announced under the scheme by the government and 10 more would be announced soon, he said.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #urban

