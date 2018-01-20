App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 19, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 25 flights cancelled, 150 delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

No flights could either land in or take-off from the Delhi airport between 7:30 am and 9 am as visibility dropped below the minimum requirement, according to airport sources.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Over 25 flights were cancelled and more than 150 delayed at the Indira Gandhi International airport here as operations came to a halt for over an hour due to dense fog.

No flights could either land in or take-off from the Delhi airport between 7:30 am and 9 am as visibility dropped below the minimum requirement, according to airport sources.

Nearly 21 flights were diverted to nearby airports, they said.

More than 25 domestic flights were cancelled and nearly 140 were delayed due to cascading effect from disruptions during the morning peak hours. Almost 15 international flights were also delayed.

Delays of four to five hours were common throughout the day. The runway visual range at the IGI had fallen to 25 m, which is less than the minimum requirement for both landings and take-offs.

Delhi airport has advanced technology for low-visibility landings, called CAT IIIB. As a result, landings can take place with a visibility of 50 metres. However, for take-offs a minimum visibility of 125 metres is required.

Air India senior pilots Nivedita Bhasin tweeted, "Our 2- hour flight became a 5-hour flight. All we heard was #FollowMe's.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.