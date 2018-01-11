Over 2 lakh farmers to get Rs 277 crore under crop insurance scheme

Over two lakh farmers in Rajasthan will get Rs 276.95 crore as claim settlement under the Prime Minister's crop insurance scheme, a minister said.

State Agriculture Minister Prabhu Lal Saini said claim cases of 20 tehsils in six districts have been disposed and United India Insurance Company will pay the claim of Rs 276.95 crore in four days.

A total of 2,12,362 farmers will benefit and the amount will be credited to their bank accounts, he added.